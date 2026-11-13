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Choosing Custom Metal and Glass Partitions for Commercial Interiors
By GISuser,10 days ago
Commercial interiors require more than attractive furniture and lighting. The way a space is divided can influence its appearance, functionality, privacy, and overall customer experience. Restaurants, hotels, offices, and other commercial environments often need layouts that balance openness with clearly defined areas. Custom metal and glass partitions provide a practical solution by combining architectural style, durability, and flexible design.