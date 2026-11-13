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The Role of Hydraulic Cylinders in Modern Construction Machinery
By GISuser,11 days ago
Hydraulic cylinders convert fluid power into mechanical force, producing the linear motion that drives excavators, loaders, cranes, dump trucks, and dozens of other construction machines. Every time a boom lifts, a blade tilts, or a stabilizer deploys, a hydraulic cylinder is doing the work. They enable heavy lifting and precise movements in construction, and without them, the construction industry would still rely on cables, winches, and manual linkages.