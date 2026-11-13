undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Are Crypto Protocols Returning to Ethereum Mainnet in 2026, and What Does It Mean for ETH?
By GISuser,10 days ago
Ethereum’s scaling strategy is entering a new phase in 2026. After several years of growth in Layer 2 (L2) networks, some crypto protocols are reconsidering whether operating on a separate rollup remains the most efficient choice. Projects including Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Synthetix have renewed their focus on Ethereum’s Layer 1 (L1), while other projects have announced changes to their existing network deployments.