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Building the Future of Respiratory Diagnostics: Gareth Morgan on Vitalograph’s Next Chapter
8 days ago
Editor’s Note: Morgan Scientific became Vitalograph on November 5, 2026, the natural next step following two years of strong growth since Vitalograph’s acquisition of Morgan Scientific in 2024. Throughout this interview, Gareth Morgan reflects on the growth, integration, and future vision that have shaped the evolution to a single Vitalograph brand.