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Mighty Marlboro Band marches to greatness
By Submitted to The Herald-Advocate,5 days ago
BENNETTSVILLE — The Mighty Marlboro Band of Marlboro County High School is celebrating an outstanding 2026 competition season filled with championship honors, exceptional performances, and record-setting achievements that have brought pride to Marlboro County School District and the entire community. Under the leadership of Band Director Tyrone Wagner, the...
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