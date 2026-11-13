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Columbus native Scott Colom wins U.S. Senate race in historic fashion
By Chance Roberts,11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. – The race has been called, and Columbus native Scott Colom will soon take his seat in the senate after a historical victory. Last week 2 things were true: Mississippi hadn’t had a democratic senator since 1989, or a black senator since the reconstruction era. Scott Colom has changed both those narratives. The new senator elect pushed a remarkable campaign that gave Mississippi a ton of national attention, even drawing attention away from states like Texas that many saw as one of the bigger battlegrounds. Mississippi University for Women political science professor Brian Anderson spoke on Colom’s campaign.