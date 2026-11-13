undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Houston Lawmaker's Bill Could Force Texans To Surrender Guns Within 24 Hours
By Elliott Greene,11 days ago
A Houston Democrat has filed legislation that would let Texas judges strip gun owners of their firearms for up to a year, reversing the state's current ban on red-flag laws. State Rep. Ann Johnson's House Bill 218 would create a system of extreme-risk protective orders, and under the proposal, someone deemed an immediate danger could be ordered to hand over their firearms to law enforcement within 24 hours.