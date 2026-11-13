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Filmmaker Fred Camper shares his Suicide Note
By Harrison Knight,11 days ago
“This will be my introduction to it,” Fred Camper says. “You know, warning people: ‘I hope you know this film is going to be silent. And I hope you know that there’s no story.’” The filmmaker, artist, and writer might add that the movie is nearly two hours long and that in its 40ish years of life (like any folk legend, its lifespan depends on how you measure it), it has only been seen by a few dozen people. It is called Suicide Note (1976–1984), and after a recent restoration of the film by the Chicago Film Society, Camper gets to introduce it, in its truest and most final form, to its biggest audience yet.