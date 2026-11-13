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Lake Houston-Area Home Sales Slip Again in September, About 40 Fewer Deals Closed
By Alyssa Ford,9 days ago
About 40 fewer homes changed hands across the six ZIP codes that make up the Lake Houston, Humble and Kingwood region in September 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, marking another dip in a market that has been cooling for more than a year. Median sale prices fell in nearly every one of those ZIP codes, with only two spots bucking the downward trend.