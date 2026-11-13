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Tejano Music Awards Return to Katy as Jay Perez Leads 2026 Nominees
By Elliott Greene,9 days ago
The Tejano Music Awards are back at the Texas Rodeo Saloon in Katy for a second consecutive year Friday, with Jay Perez leading this year's nominees and organizers still deciding whether their new Houston-area home is permanent. The 46th annual ceremony kicks off with a 4 p.m. red carpet fan zone, followed by the main show at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $39 and up.