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Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon opens for holiday season
By 7 News WHDH,11 days ago
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England holiday tradition is back! Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon opened for the season Friday. It’s free to enter the historic Village, and families are invited to stroll through its detailed holiday scenes and animated displays. Visitors can also get photos taken with Santa Claus, and get a taste of the original Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins. The muffins are available to purchase on site, or online order for pickup at the store.