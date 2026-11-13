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Ground Stop Ordered for All Airports Nationwide for ‘Reasons of Safety’
By Corky Siemaszko,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. The unusual alert contained no other information beyond stating that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”. Nationwide ground stops are...
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