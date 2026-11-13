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GlobalFoundries starts New York expansion with U.S.-Japan fab
By Madyson Diaz,11 days ago
From Micron in Onondaga County, to the Albany Nanotech complex, to GlobalFoundries in Saratoga County, upstate New York has emerged as one of the states leading the nation in semiconductor production. On Friday, GlobalFoundries broke ground on the first of two new fabrication plants in Malta, expanding New York state's semiconductor manufacturing.
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