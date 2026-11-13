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What does Jensen Huang's Nvidia departure mean for OSU’s Huang research complex?
By KLCC,11 days ago
Oregon State University alumni Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO Thursday amid reports he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang is one of the most notable alumni and prolific donors to OSU. He recently gifted $50 million to the OSU Foundation for an AI and supercomputing research center named after him and his wife, Lori.