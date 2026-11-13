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NEPSAC boys postseason forecast: Our final read on the open tournament race
By Sam Robb O'Hagan,9 days ago
With only one gameday left in the NEPSAC boys soccer season, the race to qualify for the inaugural eight-team open tournament is down to its final stretch. In our final postseason forecast, the open bubble shrank to just three teams — the smallest bubble across the forecast's five editions. Those three squads are, in our view, competing for just one remaining spot.