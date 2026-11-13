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» Trials Set For Multiple Cases at Reception Court
By Sebastian Ritschel,10 days ago
Several criminal cases were scheduled for trial during a Nov. 13 reception court hearing before Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa K. Copeland. 18-year-old Dasean Tristen Williams, and 19-year-old Derrick Williams are charged with conspiracy, first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and multiple gun violations in connection to a fatal Jan. 14 shooting that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Davon Johnson. inside a home on the 1700 block of E. 25th Street. Their trial is scheduled to begin on April 23, 2027.
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