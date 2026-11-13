undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
House Democrats seek to block governmentwide NDA proposal
By Drew Friedman,10 days ago
House Democrats are looking to quash the Trump administration’s proposal for a governmentwide non-disclosure agreement for federal employees. Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) on Thursday introduced the No Disrupting Accountability (NDA) Act. The legislation, if enacted, would prohibit federal funding from being used to “develop, finalize, implement, administer or enforce” the administration’s blanket NDA proposal.