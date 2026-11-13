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Joining Giants as OC was easy decision for Rowson: 'What's not to like?'
11 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joining the Giants wasn’t a hard sell for new offensive coordinator James Rowson. “What's not to like?” Rowson said during a Zoom availability with reporters on Friday. “When I looked at the position, and I talked with [president of baseball operations] Buster [Posey] and I talked with [manager] Tony [Vitello], [there was] excitement [about] what this group is capable of doing. Looking from afar and seeing the veteran presence on this club as well as seeing the youth on this club -- this is a great situation to be in from an offensive standpoint. I look forward to it."