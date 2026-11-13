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AI penetration testing cannot replace independent cybersecurity assurance
By Terrence J. McGraw,11 days ago
Defense contractors are being asked to demonstrate they can protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and the government is in the process of re-evaluating how that protection is measured. The suspension of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase 2 third-party assessment requirements has in effect reignited the question of whether automated, artificial intelligence-based penetration testing could be a faster, cheaper alternative to the current model of independent assessment.