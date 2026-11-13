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Common Sense in Common Ownership: Public Safety Conversation – Law Enforcement Edition
10 days ago
Join County Executive Aisha N. Braveboy and the Prince George’s County Office of Community Relations for Common Sense in Common Ownership: Public Safety Conversation – Law Enforcement Edition. This virtual conversation will bring together local law enforcement officials, community partners, and residents to discuss public safety concerns, strengthen...