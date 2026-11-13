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DC Jazz Festival To Honor Angela Stribling At Night Of Stars
By @victoriasaidit,8 days ago
The legacy of a beautiful voice and a beloved member of the DMV community will be celebrated! The DC Jazz Festival will posthumously honor longtime WHUR 96.3 FM personality, vocalist and jazz advocate Angela Stribling with its 2026 Jazz Honors Award during its Night of Stars Benefit Concert on November 16 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The evening, headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist Gregory Porter, will also feature a special musical tribute by The String Queens in honor of Angela’s extraordinary contributions to music, broadcasting and jazz education. Though her voice may be gone, her impact and legacy will continue to resonate for generations.
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