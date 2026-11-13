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Halo: Campaign Evolved Confirms Free Firefight Mode Coming This Winter
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
Halo: Campaign Evolved is bringing back one of the franchise’s most popular multiplayer experiences with a free Firefight update scheduled for winter 2026–2027. Xbox has officially announced that the remake will receive a dedicated version of the classic cooperative mode, allowing up to four players to battle increasingly dangerous waves of enemies.