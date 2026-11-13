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FedRAMP pushes new cyber vulnerability rules to keep pace with AI
By Justin Doubleday,11 days ago
Government cloud service providers are scrambling to adopt new cyber vulnerability management practices mandated in response to how artificial intelligence is helping hackers accelerate attacks on unpatched software bugs. The General Services Administration’s centralized cloud security program, FedRAMP, is requiring certified cloud services to take steps to comply with new...