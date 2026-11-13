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Not a prime or small opportunity: Why we can’t depend on legacy procurement processes to bring the next wave of C-UAS innovation
By Nolan Bowlus,10 days ago
It is becoming increasingly clear that legacy procurement processes in the defense sector are a key obstacle when it comes to delivering the next wave of innovation in Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) innovation. Too often today, this innovation is stifled by government over-reliance on large defense primes or the use of misaligned small business contracts to deliver C-UAS capabilities.