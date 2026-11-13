undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Location – Same Continuance of Service
10 days ago
This past September, staff relocated from the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services Administrative office on 805 Brightseat Road to the new Health and Human Services (HHS) building in Capitol Heights, Maryland. To strengthen and coordinate our services alongside the Prince George's County Health Department and the Department of Family Services under one roof, in this county state-of-the-art facility, you will find: the Office of the Director, Adult Services Bureau, Family Investment Division leadership, most of our Administrative Services Division, part of our Quality Assurance and Compliance Division, and our newly established Strategic Parentships & Community Impact Division. Although we have moved, key services provided at the former administrative office will continue at our newly established customer service and finance windows.