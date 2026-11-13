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Muscogee County school board to vote Monday on combining Double Churches schools
By Jason Williams,11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board is set to vote Monday on a proposal to combine Double Churches Elementary and Middle schools into one campus. Chief Operations Officer Travis Anderson presented the Double Churches Campus Replacement and Upgrade Project at this week’s school board work session. Anderson said the project has been in the works since November 2024. The board now has the opportunity to vote on it.
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