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90 households displaced from Melbourne apartment complex after flooding
By Bryanna Howard,11 days ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Residents at Windover Palms Apartments spent Friday packing their belongings and moving out after being given just two days notice to vacate their homes following flooding earlier this month. According to apartment management, 90 households are being displaced after floodwaters damaged several buildings at the complex.
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