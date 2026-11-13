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Hydropower Generation in the Southwest Fell to Record Lows This Summer
By US Energy Information Administration,11 days ago
5 minutes US Energy Information Administration 0 Comments. Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Prolonged drought conditions affecting...
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