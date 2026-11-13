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Arlington Fire Stations Collecting Children’s Coats, Hats, and Gloves for the Holidays
By Romeo,9 days ago
Arlington Fire Stations Collecting Children’s Coats, Hats, and Gloves for the Holidays. As winter temperatures approach North Texas, local first responders are asking the community to step up and make sure no child faces the cold without proper winter gear. The Arlington Fire Department Fire Prevention Office has once again partnered with the Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Association for the annual “Little Coats, Big Hearts” Campaign.
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