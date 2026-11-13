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Midlands on the Move returns with Vista Lights, Gamecock basketball, and more
By Alyse Rhue,11 days ago
"Midlands on the Move," hosted by Pam Bynoe-Reed and her fur baby Ming-Ming, is back for another month of events happening across the Midlands. This month's segment highlights COMET to the Polls, the South Carolina Underground Film Festival, Vista Lights, and South Carolina women's basketball. The Gamecocks women's basketball team...
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