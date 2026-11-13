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Rainy weekend continues, temperatures tumble
By Katie Frazier,11 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Howdy all and happy Friday! Our rainy weekend is set to continue, with more chances for showers tonight and overnight into Saturday morning. I expect a few lingering drizzles tomorrow before noon, but the afternoon is looking drier across the High Desert. Thus, if you have anything to get done outside this weekend, Saturday is probably your best bet!