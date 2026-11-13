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A jazzy night in Paris from Denève, Dallas Symphony
By William McGInney,9 days ago
Stéphane Denève led the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Thursday in a scintillating concert consisting of works from the Jazz Age in France. Ravel’s splendid Concerto in D Major for Piano Left Hand with Cédric Tiberghien as soloist was the focal point of a program that included Darius Milhaud’s jazz-inspired ballet La Création du monde, Albert Roussel’s impressionistic Suite No. 2 from Bacchus et Ariane and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris.