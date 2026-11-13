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Prop bets for Duke football's matchup with No. 5 Miami
By JJ Cutter,11 days ago
Miami (-13.5) vs. Duke. Fresh off a dominant 41-3 victory over N.C. State last Saturday, the Blue Devils will travel to Miami to face a squad looking for a much-needed rebound after a disappointing 31-24 loss to Notre Dame that ended its undefeated start. Adding to the stakes is a reunion of familiar faces, as head coach Manny Diaz returns to his former stomping grounds to face a Miami team he once coached, now led by former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate, giving both sides plenty of reason to seek revenge. Although the 8-1 Hurricanes enter Saturday as the heavy favorite, the 7-2 Blue Devils enter the contest playing the best football they have all year, primed to pull off their biggest upset of the season, having outscored their last three opponents 107-21.