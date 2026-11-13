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Crystal Jade (Seoul, June 2026)
By My Annoying Opinions,8 days ago
This was a meal more than two years in the making. We had walked past this location on a near-daily basis in the winter of 2024 and had kept putting off eating there for later, till finally there was no time left. This time we’d pledged not to make that mistake and had planned to eat there on a specific day in the penultimate week of our trip. Of course, when that day arrived we discovered that it was impossible to get in without a reservation. And wouldn’t you know it, they had no reservations available on our free days for the rest of our stay. Thankfully, the manager told us that we had a good chance of getting in on most weekdays if we showed up before they opened. And so we got down there at 11 am on the day before departure and joined a few others already in line. When they opened we all made it in.