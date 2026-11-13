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"Celebrity Autographs" on the next Collector's Call on MeTV
7 days ago
Coming up Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at 6:30P | 5:30C on MeTV - "Al Sorenson is a grade school teacher who also has a separate career as a professional artist, specializing in sketches of legendary sports figures, which he offers for sale at trade shows throughout the country. Al’s passion as a collector is celebrity-autographed memorabilia, including a sketch he produced of Michael Jordan, which “MJ” autographed. Some of his celebrity-autographed items are sports-related – like the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey jersey signed by the entire “Miracle On Ice” team. Others have connections to television – like the 1975 Happy Days script signed by “the Fonz," Henry Winkler. But all the signed items from Al’s collection are unique. Al is joined by his wife Cindy, who encouraged Al to start his collection years ago. And Lisa has brought along Scott Ibarra, a sports memorabilia dealer and collector himself who, like Al, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. The trade item that Scott has brought to Al just happens to represent one of their favorite team’s great moments."