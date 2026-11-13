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Manchester-Boston airport restoring operations after FAA ‘ground stop’
By New Hampshire Public Radio,11 days ago
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is working to restore normal operations after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its air traffic control ground stop order Friday night. The ground stop order, which grounded flights nationwide, was lifted at 8:24 p.m. Friday. The FAA issued the ground stop citing a “communication issue impacting all...