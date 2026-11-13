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Disney On Ice Brings Zootopia, Angel and a Villain Showcase to San Antonio in 2027
By Jesse Hoffman,11 days ago
Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic! is skating into San Antonio next spring, bringing a lineup that mixes first-time character debuts with a red-carpet showcase of some of Disney's most famous villains. The touring production combines figure skating, music and theatrical storytelling inspired by Disney characters and films, and it's set for seven performances at the Alamodome in April 2027.