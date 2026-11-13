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US Flights Have Been Grounded Nationwide
By Shannon McMahon,11 days ago
The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, with all outbound flights from the US being directed to halt ground operations. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated in a press conference that there was “no indication as of yet” that anything “nefarious” caused the ground stop, and suggested that it was due to a broad was a telecommunications outage.