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Officials blame aging FAA telecom gear as U.S. airspace reopens, see no link to Microsoft or AI
By Todd Bishop,11 days ago
The nationwide ground stop that halted U.S. commercial air travel Friday was not caused by the Microsoft 365 outage that began a day earlier, federal officials said at an evening news conference, blaming aging FAA telecom equipment that was overloaded with data. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin opened the news...