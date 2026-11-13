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The Politics Hour: Montgomery County’s new era and a changing D.C. Council
9 days ago
D.C.’s Mayor-elect isn’t the only democratic socialist who will be part of the city’s leadership next year. Ward 1 voters elected democratic socialist Aparna Raj earlier this month to represent them on the D.C. Council, replacing departing Councilmember Brianne Nadeau. Raj will have a full plate when she is inaugurated in early January, including budget negotiations, finding ways to pay for campaign promises like universal child care, debating a minimum wage increase, and possibly legalizing robotaxis. The Ward 1 D.C. Councilmember-elect joins the show to discuss what comes next.