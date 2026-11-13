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'Unmet' Season 2 Brings Back 10 Regular Cast Members Including Wakaba Ryuya & Okayama Amane, Premieres January 4
By Kenji A,11 days ago
The team at Hills Central Hospital is back together. On November 14, Kansai TV and Fuji TV announced that Unmet: A Neurosurgeon's Diary Season 2, starring Sugisaki Hana, will premiere on Monday, January 4, 2027, at 10 p.m., with an extended first episode running 15 minutes longer, Model Press reported. Along with the date, the network revealed that 10 regular cast members from the first season will return.