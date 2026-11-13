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Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce holds legislative update at National Corvette Museum
By Tommy Modeszto,11 days ago
Bowling Green, Ky. – Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held a legislative update Friday morning at the National Corvette Museum, hosting four members of the Kentucky legislature and discussing key issues around the state and here in South-Central Kentucky. All four legislators spoke to the increased economic growth...
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