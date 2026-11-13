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Meet the Man Behind Scott Colom’s Viral Senate Campaign Ads
11 days ago
Ryan Sayles was exhausted the day he shot what would become one of the most-talked about political ads of the 2026 midterms. The 27-year-old content creator was celebrating homecoming at Alcorn State, his alma mater, when Democrat Scott Colom's U.S. Senate campaign team wanted him to film the commercial that would go viral. "I'm really tired, and I'm out here for homecoming," he said. "But OK, I'll drive." On a Friday morning in early October, he drove about two and a half hours to Columbus, Mississippi, to shoot it. "I filmed that video, and then I went back and enjoyed homecoming, and then I edited on a Sunday," Sayles said.
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