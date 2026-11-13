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Kim Woo Bin Says He's 'Ready to Run' as His First Wedding Anniversary With Shin Min Ah & New Drama 'GIFT' Approach
By Hana,11 days ago
Kim Woo Bin has a lot to celebrate as his first wedding anniversary with Shin Min Ah approaches. Fashion magazine Arena Homme+ released Kim Woo Bin's December cover pictorial and interview on November 13, shot with Ralph Lauren Purple Label, TenAsia reported. In the photos, the actor wears suits and a range of outfits in calm, understated moods, from sunlit rooms to dark backdrops.