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Taylor Swift Returns to the CMA Awards Stage for 60th Anniversary Celebration
By Amy Harris,8 days ago
Taylor Swift is heading back to Country Music’s Biggest Night! The global superstar will perform at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18, marking her first performance on the CMA Awards stage in 13 years. Her much-anticipated return adds another major moment to a milestone celebration honoring six decades of country music.