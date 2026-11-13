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Callaway invests in an advanced 3D printing facility
By Jeff Barr,8 days ago
Callaway president and CEO Chip Brewer says 3D printing "represents one of the most significant opportunities to advance golf club performance in decades." Courtesy Callaway Golf In its third-quarter earnings call, Callaway Golf announced a $15 million investment in a new advanced 3D printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, a major step in the company’s pursuit of a new era of golf club innovation and performance. “The investment reflects a fundamental belief at Callaway: the next great breakthroughs in golf equipment will require more than further optimizing existing manufacturing techniques. They will require entirely new ways of making products,” said Chip Brewer, Callaway Golf president and CEO. “At Callaway, we believe the greatest performance breakthroughs come from challenging the status quo. We believe 3D printing represents one of the most significant opportunities to advance golf club performance in decades, and we’re investing to lead that future.” The new facility will expand Callaway's advanced titanium R&D and manufac...