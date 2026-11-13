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DEQ announces $1.8 million in grants to expand public beach and coastal waterfront access
By WWAY News,11 days ago
SURF CITY, N.C. — The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) today celebrated the 45th anniversary of the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program and announced more than $1.8 million dollars in grants to 10 communities for fiscal year 2026–27. The program has partnered with local governments to create and improve public access to North Carolina’s beaches and coastal waters, and there are now more than 800 public access locations in coastal counties. Annual funding is provided through the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
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