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Lauren Boebert will lose her seat in Congress to Democrat Laubacher, AP projects
11 days ago
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will lose to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected Friday. With 99% of the expected vote reported, Laubacher led with 48.8% of the vote, followed by Boebert's 47.9%. Laubacher led by around 3,400 votes when the AP made its projection.
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