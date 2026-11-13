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Machias' finance director is resigning, but will continue to serve local communities at his next stop
By Calvin White,11 days ago
MACHIAS -- The finance director for the town of Machias is resigning; he says his next venture will keep him serving municipalities throughout the state. Nick MacDonald has been the finance director for Machias for just over a year, but is leaving his post to work for an accounting software company that serves thousands of municipalities across 20 states.