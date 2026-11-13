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AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Season 2 Sets Release Date and Gives Fans a First Look
By Jessica Fisher,11 days ago
It’s been announced that the second season of Avatar: Seven Havens, or Book 2 in the Avatar universe, will debut on Paramount+ on May 21, 2027, with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then air on May 28th; episodes 7-9 on June 4th; and episodes 10-13 on June 11th. Book 3 will also debut in 2027 on a date to be announced later.